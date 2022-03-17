SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Grand Jury recently returned indictments in several cases filed by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, including the cases of three suspects in a 2021 triple murder.

Joseph Hemborough is facing charges of first-degree murder (9 counts), armed robbery, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and obstructing justice.

Kelton Galmore is facing charges of first-degree murder (9 counts), armed robbery, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm by a street gang member.

The third suspect, Larry D. McClain, Jr., is facing charges of first-degree murder (9 counts), armed robbery, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm by a street gang member and obstructing justice (2 counts).

On August 9, 2021, Springfield police were dispatched to a house on South 10th Street at around 2 p.m. in response to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found three bodies inside the house. As a result of an investigation on this incident, police officers arrested Galmore and Hemborough on February 22 and arrested McClain on March 2.