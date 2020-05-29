Suspected shooter in custody

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting suspect is in police custody waiting to appear in court. 34-year old Nathan Weiskopf was arrested about 7:45 pm, Thursday, in the 900-block of Walnut Street.

He’s accused of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Authorities say he’s responsible for a shooting about 1:45 am, Sunday, May 24, in the unit block of Columbus Street.

The victim is still hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the neck.

Weiskopf is being held on $750,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250