Suspected shooter in custody

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting suspect is in police custody waiting to appear in court. 34-year old Nathan Weiskopf was arrested about 7:45 pm, Thursday, in the 900-block of Walnut Street.

He’s accused of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Authorities say he’s responsible for a shooting about 1:45 am, Sunday, May 24, in the unit block of Columbus Street.

The victim is still hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the neck.

Weiskopf is being held on $750,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers
(217) 446 – TIPS
Danville Police Department
(217) 431 – 2250

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.