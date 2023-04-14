SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Effingham is under arrest in connection to a bank robbery in Springfield earlier this week.

On Wednesday, someone walked into the Regions Bank at 111 South Durkin Drive with a gun and demanded cash. He left with an undisclosed amount of money and without hurting anyone. Springfield Police Commander Sara Pickford said Dylan Rensner was identified as a possible suspect using tips from community members.

Pickford said Rensner’s car was later spotted in Terra Haute, Ind. by an automated license plate reader. Springfield detectives traveled there and on Friday, they found and took Rensner into custody without incident. They were assisted by officers of the Terra Haute Police Department, Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police and FBI.

Pickford said the success of the investigation was the result of community assistance, use of ALPR technology and collaboration between law enforcement agencies.

At this time, Rensner is in custody at the Macon County Jail, with the FBI handling the ongoing investigation.