DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man wanted for murder in Decatur has been arrested, police officials announced.

Decatur Police Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said Sharquez Murphy, 21, was arrested on Thursday in Springfield by members of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Marquez is charged with first degree murder in connection the shooting death of Christopher Osman. He was shot early Sunday morning in the area of Church Street and Leafland Avenue and later died at the hospital.