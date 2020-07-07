Suspect wanted after shooting at victim and stealing car

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are searching for a suspect they said shot at a man and stole his car early Tuesday morning.

Officers said it happened around 3 a.m. near West Sawyer and North Monroe Streets. They said the victim was sitting in his car when the suspect approached the car. The driver’s side door was rapidly opened and the suspect hit the victim with a gun.

The victim got out of the car and started running away. In the meantime, the suspect jumped into the car and started chasing the victim and shooting at him. He was not hit. Officers said he did have a cut on his ear from being hit with the gun.

The suspect is wanted for attempted murder and vehicular invasion.

If you know anything about this crime, call the Decatur Police Department.