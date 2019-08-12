Suspect walks off with laptops

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect. It happened about 3:40 pm, Saturday, July 13, in a secure storage area of the Urbana Free Library, in the 1400-block of West Gregory Drive, in Urbana.

Two laptop computers were stolen. The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras. He’s described as male, white, 25 – 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black Killswitch Engage t-shirt and camouflage shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com