CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A suspect is wanted after Champaign County Crime Stoppers said he stole $7,400 from several Champaign ATMs earlier this summer. They’re asking the public for help in identifying him.

Officials said that on June 7 and 8, a man made 44 fraudulent transactions at two Chase Bank locations: 301 South Mattis Avenue and 201 West University Avenue. He also made another transaction at the gas station of Champaign’s Meijer.

The suspect was captured on video as he made these transactions. He is a Black man with a full beard and a medium build. He was approximately 25 to 40 years old.

Anyone who has information that can help police identify the suspect is asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted using these means is both anonymous and eligible for a cash reward should an arrest be made.