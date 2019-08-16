Suspect sought in attempted armed robbery

Breaking News
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are seeking tips for this Crime of the Week. It happened about 12:30 am, Wednesday, at PNC Bank, in the 500-block of North Main Street.

A man told authorities he was trying to withdraw money from an ATM when a man brandished a revolver and demanded his cash. The victim ran from the suspect who fired a shot, but the victim was not hit.

The suspect is described as male, black, late 20s, 6′, skinny build. He was wearing a dark-colored ballcap, dark-colored Nike shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

