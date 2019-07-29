Suspect sought for recent burglary

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities seek tips for a recent burglary. It happened about 2 am, Friday, July 5, at the Rose Bowl Tavern, in the 100-block of North Race Street, in Urbana.

Responding to an alarm, officers found a broken window on the business’ south side. No one was found inside, but there was substantial damage including cases of beer, bottles of alcohol, cash registers, a TV and coffee maker. About $50 in cash was also stolen.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video. He’s described as male, black, 5’10” – 6′, 2″-3″ long dreadlock-style braids, 165 – 175 lbs. He was wearing a white t-shirt, jeans with white spots and gray-and-white high-top sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com