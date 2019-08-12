Suspect sought for check fraud

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police want help identifying a subject wanted for deceptive practices. About 4:30 pm, Wednesday, July 17, a man entered Busey Bank, in the 100-block of West University, Champaign, and cashed a fraudulent check.

The subject is involved in at least two other incidents at Busey and other banks in the area. The suspect is described as male, white, 30 – 35 years old, with long hair. He was last seen wearing a bright neon-colored work vest, white t-shirt and dusty/rusty-colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com