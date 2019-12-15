Suspect named in double homicide case

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A suspect, in connection to a double homicide in Iroquois County, has been named.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have issued a warrant for Matthew Borden, 43 of Melvin, Illinois. They say he is currently facing two counts of First Degree Murder.

Photo Courtesy of The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office

This is in connection to the homicide investigations that started on December 13th for Pamela Williams, 54, and on December 14th for Brian Musk, 50.

Anyone with information should contact the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is ongoing.