Suspect makes bomb threat

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Two hospitals were on alert Tuesday night. Police say Mikhail Erickson called St Mary’s Hospital and told the emergency room clerk the place was going to explode. Minutes later, Decatur Memorial got a similar call. Curt Apperson is a Lieutenant with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. He’s heard of threats like these happening before.

“The reason why they’re calling this area is to create chaos or to evacuate a building or whatever reason that they don’t want to go there.” said Apperson. Police were able to track Erickson because his phone number showed up on the hospital’s caller id. Officers tracked him down and arrested him. Apperson says there are some steps you can take if you find yourself in a situation like a bomb threat. “It starts with the person who is receiving the bomb threat. They need to be aware of some things when they’re talking to the person who’s making that threat such as where will the bomb explode? Where is the bomb at? How much time do we have?” said Apperson.

Police suggest having a plan like getting everyone out out of the building. Last week Walmart customers and workers in Urbana were evacuated for a bomb threat. The next day, there was another threat at Carle hospital. Nothing suspicious was found at either location. Carle Hospital says in part “We continually evaluate security to provide the safest environment possible for all those we serve.”

Police are still investigating the threats in Urbana. As they do, they have some final advice. “If you remain cool, calm, and collected, I think that definetely benefits you as a business or an organization that’s being threatened,” said Apperson. Apperson says the number of bomb threats usually remains consistent throughout the year. There are about three or four bomb threats each year in Champaign County.