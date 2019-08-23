Suspect involved in standoff makes first court appearance

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Jennifer Jensen here bringing you an update on the man accused of firing a gun at another man and barricading himself inside a hotel room in Urbana last night.

50 year old tommie valentine of Tennessee was arraigned in court this afternoon and faces several charges including aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of stolen firearm.

Police say Thursday night he fired a gun at another man outside of America’s best inn and suites after an argument about a woman.

Valentines lawyer says he’s a traveling painter and was staying at the hotel.

He pleaded not guilty In court.

His bond set at 750 thousand dollars and was ordered by the judge not to leave the state or have contact with the man he shot at or the hotel.