Suspect in US 51 standoff posts bail

DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of leading police on a chase that turned into a stand off has posted bail.

Officials with the DeWitt County Jail said Orsino Thurman is no longer in custody. He was charged with endangering a child, child abduction, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon and others.

Thurman is accused of being the suspect in a police chase that stemmed from a domestic situation in Clinton. The chase turned into an hours-long standoff. Officers said Thurman had a baby in the vehicle with him at the time. Eventually the child was turned over to their mother.

According to court records, Thurman is expected back in court on September 28.