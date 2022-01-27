FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — A resident of a home for adults with developmental disabilities now faces formal charges of attempted murder in what police said was a attack on other residents Wednesday. However, officials plan to examine the man’s mental fitness to see if he can understand the charges against him.

Macon County court records showed 40 year-old Carson Hagood was arraigned Thursday morning on three counts of attempted murder. The county’s public defender office was appointed to represent the man. Ahead of a next hearing on March 2, Hagood will undergo a mental exam to see if the case can continue. If Hagood is found mentally unfit, he would be sent to a facility for treatment. In the meantime, records showed Hagood remained in the Macon County jail on $2 million bond. That means he or someone on his behalf must come up with $200,000 to get him out.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office earlier laid out the evidence, saying at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday deputies were called to Hickory Point Terrace at 260 East Lucile Avenue in Forsyth. That’s a group home for adults with developmental disabilities. Deputies arrested Hagood, who was accused of beating three residents with his hands and feet, leaving them with serious injuries. The victims are women from 47 to 58 years old.

Authorities could not immediately be reached Thursday for updates on the case.

Hickory Point Terrace is owned by J & J Maupin Companies. Interim CEO Kristi Cook Nottelmann said in a statement, “Due to privacy laws, but most importantly out of respect and concern for our residents, families, and employees, we are not at liberty to discuss the incident that occurred at Hickory Point Terrace on 1/26/2022. Our focus has always been and will continue to be the health, safety, and well being of our residents and employees. Prayers for healing for everyone involved are appreciated. We have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.”