CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The suspect in a pizzeria shooting last week in Charleston is now in custody, police said.

Charleston Police announced the update on their Facebook page Monday afternoon. Because the suspect is a minor, they did not release their name.

The shooting the minor is accused of happened last Tuesday at the Domino’s on Lincoln Avenue. Police Chief Heath Thornton said the shooter and the victim, also a minor, knew each other and had prior disagreements. An argument started in Domino’s that led the suspect to shoot the other in the arm.

The suspect left the restaurant and returned home. An arrest warrant was issued on Thursday, which started negotiations between the suspect’s family and the police on a peaceful surrender.

Officials said the suspect was safety taken into custody at the Charleston Police headquarters on Monday. There is no word on what charges the suspect is facing.