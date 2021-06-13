Suspect identified in homicide investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Urbana are on the lookout for a man wanted in a homicide investigation.

A press release from the Urbana Police Department named 22-year-old Bruce D. Stennis, of Champaign, as the suspect of a homicide early Saturday morning. Investigators say a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Urbana Police says officers responded just after 2 a.m. Saturday after dispatchers were told a man was lying down in the grass. Sheriff’s deputies were the first on scene, the release says, and they discovered the man had been shot.

Paramedics were called to the scene and determined the man was dead. The coroner identified him as 23-year-old Montez L.S. Jones, of Champaign.

Detectives say the investigation is on-going. They ask anyone with information on Stennis’ whereabouts to call UPD at 217-384-2320. You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website, or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app, which is available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.