DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Decatur.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call around 4 a.m. on Thursday near E. Orchard and N. Warren Streets. They found a 34-year-old woman who had been stabbed, according to Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man, was hiding in a bathroom. Officers tried confronting him and a struggle followed. Two officers fired their guns, hitting the suspect.

No officers were hurt, according to Chief Brandel. Both the female victim and the male suspect have “non-life threatening injuries.”

This is a developing story.