Suspect could be responsible for two bank robberies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are searching for a woman who may be responsible for not just one bank robbery, but two.

Police were called to United Community Bank on Bruns Lane Tuesday short after noon after a woman dressed in all black clothing and a fur lined hood came in with a note demanding money. The teller gave her an undisclosed amount and she ran northbound in the parking lot. Police said she left in a vehicle going west on Jefferson.

Police said, after reviewing surveillance images, she might also be responsible for a bank robbery at Regions Bank on Thursday, November 21.

Anyone with information concerning this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427