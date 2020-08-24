Suspect confesses to hitting 7-year-old boy with car

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a man confessed to hitting a boy on a bike with his car over the weekend.

Related Content Police searching for hit and run suspect after driver hit a kid

Officers said it happened Friday near the Palisades subdivision. The driver failed to slow down for 7-year-old Jax when he was riding across the street on his bike. After the driver hit him, instead of helping Jax, who was bleeding across his face and on his arms and legs, the driver drove away.

During the investigation, Springfield Police said Officer Matthew Dowis found video evidence, the suspect vehicle and the suspect himself. The suspect, 62-year-old Bernard Fokum-Dinga, confessed to being the driver that hit the child. The man was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident — death or injury, a Class 4 felony.

Jax spent some time at St. John’s Hospital, but is back home and doing well. His mother says he is more upset about his bike being broken.