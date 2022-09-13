SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident.

Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.

The murder charges stem from the deaths of John and Gloria Norgaard, who were found shot to death in their home on West Southwind Drive Sunday morning. Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies identified a Dodge Charger as being connected to the murders and began looking for it. The Charger was found in Benld on Monday with Crites inside.

Although he was inside the Charger connected to the murders, Crites was actually arrested on an arson warrant that was issued after a fire that happened Saturday night.

Springfield Police and Fire officials said they were called to a house on Genoa Drive around 6 p.m. for a report of a disturbance and a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire, but were able to extinguish the blaze within 15 minutes of arrival. No one was seriously hurt.

Officers said they were told by members of Crites’ family that Crites had been in a fight with his brother before he poured gasoline throughout the house and lit it on fire. Officers said Crites fled the scene of the fire before they arrived and they did not find him during a search of the surrounding area.

Crites will be in court again on Sept. 22 for a preliminary hearing.