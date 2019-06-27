Suspect charged for shooting deputy

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The man accused of shooting a deputy to death appeared in court Thursday afternoon. 42-year old Nathan Woodring was escorted by more than 10-officers from various law enforcement agencies.

Woodring was charged with first degree murder. A conviction means a sentence of between 20 – 60 years at 100% time. Testimony in court described four deputies responding to the home at 5250 East Troy Road, Avon, about 2 pm Tuesday. Deputy Troy Chisum, 39, approached the residence and saw Woodring on the porch.

The other deputies reported hearing gunshots. Chisum was hit and retreated, but was shot again, by a shotgun in the chest, which was the fatal wound. Woodring was the only person home at the time of the incident.

A standoff between Woodring and law enforcement lasted more than 18-hours until Woodring was taken into custody about 8:20 am, Wednesday. He’s been appointed a public defender and is being held on $5 million bond. He’s due back in court July 10.