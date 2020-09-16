Suspect caught after Western Illinois University student shot

MACOMB, Ill. (WCIA) — Western Illinois University officials said a suspect is now in custody after a shooting at Thompson Hall at Western Illinois University.

Officials said 18-year-old Kavion Poplous turned himself in to Chicago Police. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

This comes after authorities said he shot his roommate at the university. The roommate was taken to the hospital.

Western’s officers were called to Thompson Hall for a report of someone being shot. University officials said the fire alarm was also pulled and the building was evacuated.

All classes are canceled Wednesday in both Macomb and Moline.