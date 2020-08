DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said a suspect was caught and a cash register was returned after it was taken from Del’s Popcorn Shop overnight.

In a Facebook post, officials with Del’s said the register was taken shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday. Security footage shows the suspect coming out of the business with the register and then looking up and down the street before walking away with it.

Officials with Del’s said their property was recovered.