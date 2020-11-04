Suspect arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old city man is behind bars on reckless homicide charges after leaving the scene of a fatal crash Friday in Decatur.

A statement from the Decatur Police Department Fatal Accident Investigation Team and Investigation Division says the arrest was made in connection to a fatal hit and run accident at 11:15 p.m. Friday at Kent Avenue and Dolphin Court.

On Friday, Decatur Police said a 27-year-old was found dead in the street near that intersection.

DPD says the man is 32-year-old Christopher R. Castelli. He is a Decatur resident.

Castelli was arrested on charges of reckless homicide, leaving the scene of a deadly accident, and failure to give aid or information.

He is booked at the Macon County Jail.

