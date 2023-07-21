CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police officials said they connected him to two bank robberies this summer.

Edward Peppers, 45, was arrested on Friday for his suspected involvement in the robberies. One happened June 5 at the Midland States Bank on Springfield Avenue and the other happened earlier this week at the Champaign County Schools Credit Union on Mattis Avenue.

In both cases, police said a man entered the banks, brandished a gun and demanded money. The suspect was given what he wanted, and he left the banks without firing a shot.

Police believe Peppers robbed both banks. Following his arrest, he was booked into the Champaign County Jail on two charges of armed robbery.

In a statement announcing the arrest, Champaign Police officials thanked the community for their assistance during the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone who has additional information is asked to contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are 100% anonymous.