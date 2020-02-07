Suspect arrested for January shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they have arrested a man wanted in connection to a January shooting.

In a release from the Champaign Police Department, 25-year-old Milton Davis was arrested Friday afternoon for aggravated battery with a firearm. This comes after a 25-year-old woman was shot in the “lower extremity” on Kenwood Road near Gramercy Park Apartments. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Davis was taken to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office where he will wait for a future court date. Department officials said even thought an arrest was made, the shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.