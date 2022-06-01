CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 35-year-old man from Champaign has been arrested and charged in connection to a murder that happened in October of 2021.

Demarco Lucas was arrested on Tuesday on a warrant previously issued by the Champaign County State’s Attorney. He was formally charged the following day with first degree murder and is in the Champaign County Jail awaiting trial.

Lucas is accused of shooting 42-year-old Charles Evans in the 500 block of West White Street on Oct. 7, 2021. Officers responding to a shots-fired report found Evans in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and arm. Evans died shortly after arrival at a local hospital.

The investigation indicated that prior to the shooting, Evans was attending a gathering inside a nearby apartment, where a fight is believed to have occurred.

In a statement, the Champaign Police Department thanked the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance in the investigation, which is ongoing despite Lucas’ arrest.

Anyone with additional information about this shooting is asked to call the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545; arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit their information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.