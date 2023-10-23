​DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Wyoming man is under arrest in Danville after police said he was identified as a suspect in a deadly stabbing over the weekend.

Police officials said Ipolito Rodriguez-Sanchez, 49 of Saratoga, Wyo., was arrested on Saturday and charged with first-degree murder, accused of stabbing a man during a fight earlier that day. He remains in custody, awaiting an initial appearance in Vermilion County Court.

The stabbing took place early Saturday morning in the area of Fairchild and Giddings Streets. Officials said officers were dispatched there around 2 a.m. for a 911 call asking for assistance with what was then an unknown problem. Upon arrival, officers learned of the stabbing.

The 22-year-old victim had left the area by the time officers arrived, but at 2:10 a.m., he arrived at the Emergency Room of OSF Sacred-Heart Medical Center, where officers made contact with him. He had been stabbed in the chest and his leg, and 12 hours later, Danville Police were informed that the victim had died.

Rodriguez-Sanchez was identified as a suspect and taken into custody the same day. Danville Police reminded that the murder charge against him is an accusation, and he has not been proven guilty yet.

The investigation into the stabbing and death is ongoing. Anyone with further information is urged to contact Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.