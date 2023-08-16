SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after police officials said he robbed a credit union at gunpoint earlier this week.

Officials said Mark Patterson, 55, was arrested in connection to a Monday morning robbery at Financial Partners Credit Union, located at 940 North MacArthur Boulevard. Employees told officers that a masked man entered the bank at 10:22 a.m., armed with a gun, and demanded money. He left with several cash drawers with money inside.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Officials added that a witness reported seeing a car drive away from the alleyway behind the credit union shortly after the robbery. Using the Flock ALPR system, Springfield Police were able to investigate the suspect vehicle further. As a result, Patterson was arrested on Tuesday at the Lincoln Lodge Hotel. A gun and money were also recovered.

Patterson was arrested on preliminary charges of financial institution robbery, armed robbery with a gun, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and theft of property. He is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail.