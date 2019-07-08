Suspect arrested after multi-county chase

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a suspect took them on a multi-county chase.

Investigators say it started in Shelbyville and then ended in Taylorville.

Effingham Police were notified this morning of a person of interest in a homicide who might be in their area.

Monday morning time officers pulled over a description of the vehicle while doing a traffic stop on South Raney Street.

There was a child in the car. Police say the suspect fled. They say the suspect went to Shelbyville and then to Taylorville. In Taylorville there were enough outside agencies that they were able to relinquish control. Illinois State Police are now taking over the investigation.

Witnesses tell us there was a three year old child in the car at the time.