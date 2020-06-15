Suspect arrested after block party shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year old man faces charges after four people were hurt in a shooting at a block party. Police in the area of 700-800 blocks of East Johns Avenue heard gunfire and saw muzzle flashes about 1 am, Monday. Several people were seen running from the area.

A 33-year old man, two 29-year old women and a 22-year old woman were all treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Numerous casings of different calibers were recovered at the scene.

Meanwhile, a vehicle leaving the scene at 1:01 am, was stopped. The driver, who was the only person in the car, ran away and was caught after a brief chase. Authorities recovered a stolen 9mm handgun from the car.

The suspect faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. All those involved are residents of Decatur. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should contact police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward of up to $500.

Macon County Crime Stoppers
(217) 423 – TIPS
Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau
(217) 424 – 2734

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.