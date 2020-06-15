Suspect arrested after block party shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year old man faces charges after four people were hurt in a shooting at a block party. Police in the area of 700-800 blocks of East Johns Avenue heard gunfire and saw muzzle flashes about 1 am, Monday. Several people were seen running from the area.

A 33-year old man, two 29-year old women and a 22-year old woman were all treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Numerous casings of different calibers were recovered at the scene.

Meanwhile, a vehicle leaving the scene at 1:01 am, was stopped. The driver, who was the only person in the car, ran away and was caught after a brief chase. Authorities recovered a stolen 9mm handgun from the car.

The suspect faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. All those involved are residents of Decatur. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information should contact police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward of up to $500.

Macon County Crime Stoppers

(217) 423 – TIPS

Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau

(217) 424 – 2734