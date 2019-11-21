Survivors share story from Miracle on the Ice

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Many saw the video of a box truck sliding into a car on the side of the interstate in southern Illinois. Now the people who were there when it happened are sharing their story.

Peggy and Bud Vaught were on their way to a doctor’s appointment on I-64. They hit an ice patch, spun, and slid off into the ditch. When state troopers came to pull them out, they also pulled Peggy to safety.

“While I was talking to Mrs. Vaught, I was looking over her shoulder into the oncoming traffic and I saw the box truck start to lose control,” said Adam Zimmerman, Illinois State Trooper. “You hear me start yelling.”

The troopers pulled Peggy into the ditch. The truck missed her and the troopers. Miraculously, Peggy only suffered a broken wrist.