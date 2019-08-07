Survivors encourage others through books

Co-authors of Shattered Soul?: Five Pathways to Healing the Spirit after Abuse and Trauma and Soul Light for the Dark Night: Daily Meditations of Healing from Trauma and Abuse lean on each other before speaking to a crowd at the Sacred Heart Convent in Springfield, Illinois.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The Catholic Church is no stranger to claims abuse with thousands of priests being investigated for sexual misconduct over the years. Though abuse is often hard to talk about, two women are sharing their stories in hopes of breaking the stigma.

Patrick Fleming, Sue Lauber Fleming and Vicki Schmidt are co-authors of three books designed to help people find light after the dark experience of abuse.

84-year-old Sue Lauber Fleming said a priest abused her and her mother when she was only four years old.

“What I saw, no little girl or little boy should ever, ever, ever have to witness,” Lauber Fleming said. “When my mother saw me, she said Sue run upstairs, run up the steps, so I ran towards the steps and didn’t quite make it.”

Vicki Schmidt is from Sherman. The priest who she says abused her was a prominent figure among the Diocese of Springfield. She said he started grooming her when she was eight.

“I was emotionally and sexually abused by Peter Mascari. Who served as Pastor of the parish for 36 long years,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said she is not looking for anything from church except for them to live according to values of the gospel.

The Diocese of Springfield commends Schmidt for her courage, writing in a statement: “While Father Mascari died in 2002, the hurt he brought to Vicki grieves us all. We continue to pray and offer assistance to Vicki and all those hurt by members of the Church.”

Schmidt said she tells this story all around the world but this was her first time sharing it at home. She hopes her message brings a sense of hope to victims.

“Women are chattel for many societies and they are cast aside and abused. So I offered this morning for all those women around the world who suffer and have no way to find healing,” said Schmidt.

Although the women waited until adulthood to speak, they commend survivors who speak up shortly after the abuse happens, crediting movements like #TimesUp and #MeToo for a new day for survivors.

You can find their latest book, “Soul Light for the Dark Night: Daily Meditations of Healing from Trauma and Abuse” here and wherever books are sold.