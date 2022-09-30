DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’ve never seen your mayor and chiefs dancing, there is an opportunity to see them on stage Saturday night.

Survivor Resource Center (SRC) will host the first Dancing for the Stars at the Fischer Theatre on October 1. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Local celebrities will partner up with professional dancers to perform for fun and good.

The team highlights Fire Chief Don McMasters with Andrea Troxel, Police Chief Chris Yates with Merrit Spicer and Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. with Heather Pierce. Besides a distinguished judges panel, SRC invites the audience to vote for their favorite pair of dancers with cash in hand.

Officials said the funds raised from this event will help SRC serve over 400 clients across Vermilion, Clark and Edgar Counties. The donations will support counseling services, medical and legal advocacy, a 24-hour crisis hotline, prevention education programs and professional training.

“This event will make a significate impact to survivors in our community,” officials said. “Your Support helps to provide hope and healing to survivors, the stars of the Survivor Resource Center.”

