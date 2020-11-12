Survey shows one third of teachers considered leaving the classroom for good

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A survey conducted by the Illinois Education Association showed a large number of teachers want out.

The survey found that one third of teachers in the state considered leaving the field entirely since the pandemic began

The survey, which was distributed to 1,300 members of the union, found that 12 percent said they just didn’t want to be a teacher anymore, 10 percent of teachers were considering early retirement, and 13 percent were reevaluating their career paths. The Illinois education association released the numbers today, and with them, called for the state to take more control in how school’s operate during the pandemic.

“It would be great, if ISBE or IDPH or the governor’s office would come out with metrics or would come out with some standards, but as of right now, they are respecting local control,” Kathi Griffin, President of the IEA said.

The state ended their school shut down over the summer, and allowed districts to decide for themselves whether they return to the classroom, continue remote learning or do a hybrid program.

But with numbers rising, Governor Pritzker has not ruled out another school shutdown. Contact tracing data from the state shows schools as one of the top places for potential exposures, behind bars and restaurants.