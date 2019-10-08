Survey shows many people think about leaving the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Have you ever considered leaving Illinois? If you have, a new study says you are not alone. A survey out of the University of Illinois Springfield found while more people feel the state is moving in the right direction this year compared to years past, most still feel Illinois is going down the wrong road.

The UIS Research Center study found that 61 percent of people surveyed have considered moving out Illinois in the past year but researchers said it’s just a thought for many.

“When we look at the data, we actually ask folks about action related to the leaving the state and when you actually look at those actions,

Like applying for jobs out of state, applying for housing, it’s actually really low like in the single digits,” said Alan Simmons, Director of Survey Research at UIS.

Results of the survey showed only 28 percent of people polled said Illinois is headed in the right direction, that’s twice as many as last year but still only reaching the approval of about 3 out of 10 people. The surveyed highlighted good news for the governor.

“We also saw that Governor Pritzker has a very solid approval rating at 59 percent. We are talking his first term though. The first year of his first term,” said Simmons.

Some we spoke with say he still has a lot to prove after the honeymoon phase of his term is over.

“In my opinion, he is going to make things worse. Because he comes up with new taxes and he’s taxing the crap out of us. I’ve run a business for 32 years and I can’t take it no more, ” said Jerry Winter of Springfield.

“He has not helped, not as much as he promised from the get go. He hasn’t done what he said he was going to do,” said Colby Gibson.

The survey also revealed more habits of voters including their thoughts on the graduated income tax proposal. Those results will be released in the near future.