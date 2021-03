People walk their bicycles while crossing the street in Evanston, Ill., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he would again impose tougher statewide restrictions if the latest resurgence of coronavirus cases continues to escalate. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The pandemic has one city commission looking into making some temporary street changes.

The Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Commission has a new survey out. They’re asking people about their interest in temporarily modifying streets to make more space for pedestrians and cyclists. This way, people could be active outside and social distance.

If you’d like to fill out the survey, click here.