Survey looks at needs in the community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A survey about Champaign County is highlighting needs in the community.

The Champaign County Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Boards put out the survey.

Its purpose is to gauge mental health, substance use disorder, and intellectual development needs.

Organizers say it’s easy to have providers and families to give input, but harder to get people who are directly impacted.

They say COVID also increased needs in Champaign County.

“Because of what folks have been through starting March of 2020, there are a lot more people thinking about mental health and substance use than were prior to that,” said Lynn Canfield, the executive director of the Champaign County Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Boards.

You must fill out the survey by August 20th.

