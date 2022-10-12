ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Choosing a costume may be one of the easiest or hardest decisions of Halloween.

Illinois has looked no further than dressing like a witch this year.

An All Home Connections survey identified the most searched Halloween costume in each state. Witches and cats dominate the spectrum with a combined 22 states.

Besides Illinois, witches were a top searched costume in Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, Louisiana, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania this year. The survey believes this is due to Disney+ releasing the highly anticipated film Hocus Pocus 2 in October.

Disney films like Lightyear and Encanto inspired most searched costumes in 11 other states.

