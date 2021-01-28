The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
February 07 2021 05:30 pm

Survey helps track progress in ending homelessness

News

by: Abigail Metsch

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Early Thursday morning, the Champaign County Continuum of Services Providers to the Homeless (CSPH) conducted their annual count of homeless individuals and families.

The count helps homeless service providers track progress made toward ending homelessness in the community. Many agencies are working in partnership with the CSPH, including C-U at Home through the Men’s Emergency Shelter and Austin’s Place, Courage Connection, Cunningham Children’s Home and the Cities of Urbana and Champaign.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
February 07 2021 05:30 pm
The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
February 07 2021 05:30 pm