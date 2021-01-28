Survey helps track progress in ending homelessness

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Early Thursday morning, the Champaign County Continuum of Services Providers to the Homeless (CSPH) conducted their annual count of homeless individuals and families.

The count helps homeless service providers track progress made toward ending homelessness in the community. Many agencies are working in partnership with the CSPH, including C-U at Home through the Men’s Emergency Shelter and Austin’s Place, Courage Connection, Cunningham Children’s Home and the Cities of Urbana and Champaign.