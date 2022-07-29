MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour school board opened an online questionnaire after its $97 million referendum was voted down.

Last month the board proposed the hefty referendum as a way to address growing population concerns. Community members felt the increased taxes that come along with the plan were simply too much. The survey included three options for the District’s school expansion.

That questionnaire closed earlier Friday.

The school board will hold a session on Monday to go over those results and come up with an alternative proposal.