ROCKFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — A recent survey found Americans are experiencing pumpkin spice burnout.

Fire Department Coffee, a veteran-owned brand based in Rockford, revealed the results of their August survey regarding coffee consumers and their relationship with the drink.

With National Coffee Day on Thursday, here’s a taste of what Americans may be drinking.

According to the survey, more than 1 in 3 (37%) Americans said they are already tired of hearing about pumpkin spice and were experiencing burnout. About 11% of surveyed Americans said they would consider breaking up with a partner over differed pumpkin spice opinions.

The pumpkin spice feud continues as 10% of surveyed Americans admitted to arguing with a friend or family member over their differing pumpkin spice opinions.

Only 1 in 4 (26%) surveyed Americans said they prefer pumpkin spice-flavored lattes over other traditional latte flavors. Only 23% of surveyed Americans said their favorite fall flavor is pumpkin spice.