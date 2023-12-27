SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — An advocacy group is looking into the need of nursing home beds in Champaign County.

Advocates for Aging Care will conduct a study that will try to figure out the needs of the community after three local nursing homes closed over the past few years. The Illinois Department of Public Health suggests the county should have about 700 skilled nursing beds. Right now, it has about 400.

Founder of Advocates for Aging Care, Cathy Emanuel, said something needs to be done.

“There’s not a new nursing home in our community, and there’s not one that’s been able to take advantage of some of these other possibilities,” she said. “And I have to say, in the industry overall, there’s a downsizing in terms of skilled nursing beds.”

Emanuel said people she has spoken to are struggling to find adequate care for loved ones in the county. The survey will open on Jan. 2 to figure out why.

“The first step in that needs assessment is a survey of consumers, or people who are faced with the issue of needing long-term care for themselves or a loved one.”

A skilled nursing bed is for people who need specialized care for their health conditions. Jonas Hoedebecke with Accolade Healthcare said their nursing home has plenty of those beds. He said the problem is finding quality care.

“We’ve found ways to create our own homegrown talent,” Hoedebecke said. “I would like to see, you know, state and federal governments put programs in place to incentivize people to get into it at a low cost.”

He said other nursing homes have struggled to find those skilled nurses in the past.

“The reason that you’ve seen so many facility closures over the last several years is the quality of care standard was not being met.”

Regardless of what is needed to make nursing home care better in the area, Emanuel said more choices would definitely be a good thing.

“There’s a clear need in our community,” she said. “Our community is unusual in having this need, and we need to bring some services to older residents.”

After the Jan. 2 survey, there will be a market study, compiling data to get quantitative results. For more information, go to Advocates for Aging Care’s Facebook page.