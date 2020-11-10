Surgeries postponed at full hospital

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One area hospital is postponing some surgeries, because they’re so full.

Sara Bush Lincoln has 43 patients with COVID-19. That’s the most they’ve ever had.

The hospital decided to put a hold on most in-patient elective surgeries, but they’re doing that on a case-by-case basis.

“It’s really about bed space and not about safety,” says Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Public Relations Patty Peterson. “The hospital is on peak census, and we have to make sure that if somebody is having in-patient surgery, that they have a bed to go to when they’re out of surgery.”

If you have a surgery scheduled – the hospital will contact you beforehand if it needs to be postponed.