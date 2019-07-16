Surgeon says alternative drug can help opioid crisis

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More people in the state are dying from opioid overdoses, but a local surgeon is trying to change the statistic. The plastic surgeon is prescribing a drug which doesn’t contain opioids to his patients. He says he’s been doing it for years and has noticed a big change.

Dr. James Kurley uses Exparel. He’s made it his mission to decrease dependency on opioids by prescribing this alternative drug. He’s been using it for about six years and says, since then, his patients use less pain medication after surgery.

It’s important to him because of the growing problem he hopes to change. He says the medication is also helping patients get around more easily after surgery.

Since using the medication, there are fewer issues with nausea or excessive bleeding after a procedure. Problems which used to be predominant prior to prescribing the new medication.