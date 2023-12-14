SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Supreme Court announced it will be improving rules and regulations for access for those with disabilities.

The new rules will require courthouses to clearly post information about the resources they have available to those with disabilities on their website.

“I hope that the courts will publicize these resources,” Paul Mallica, senior attorney for Equip for Equality, said. because disability access sometimes means that people cannot use computers, they don’t have access to websites, the websites themselves maybe glitchy for people who, who need readers or who have processing disabilities that prevent them from really understanding.”

Equip for Equality helped make the new rule3s for court houses. The new policies don’t revise any of the requirements for accessing buildings, such as through handicap accessible entrances and elevators. But they do strengthen the position of Disability Coordinator at the court houses.

“This is a revision of a prior policy,” Paul Mallica said. “And the important thing it did is it made it mandatory for all of the states courts, to, to each have a disability coordinator.”

The goal is to make sure it is always clear what resources are available to people with disabilities.

“The Illinois Supreme Court is committed to access to justice for all users of the court system,”

Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis said. “We appreciate the efforts of our Access to Justice

Commission, members of the disability community and members of the legal aid community

who worked on these improvements.”

The new rules go into effect at the start of the new year, and the Supreme Court expects courts to be in compliance by August.