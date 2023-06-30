SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The United States Supreme Court ruled that President Biden does not have the authority to issue student loan forgiveness.

The court ruled 6-3, shutting down the president’s plan that would forgive $10,000 of student loans per borrower. The plan was expected to cost around $400 billion dollars.

The President claimed his administration had the power to forgive the loans under the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003. The Act says the administration can modify student loan rules during a national emergency, like the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The court disagreed.

“The Secretary asserts that the HEROES Act grants him the authority to cancel $430 billion of student loan principal. It does not,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.

President Biden said Friday afternoon that he has already started working on an alternative approach to getting people relief.

“I believe the court’s decision to strike down my student debt relief program was a mistake,” President Biden said. “I’m not going to stop fighting to deliver borrowers what they need, particularly those at the bottom handles of economic scale. So we need to find a new way. And we’re moving as fast as we can. First I’m announcing today, a new path consistent with today’s ruling to provide student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible. We will ground this new approach and a different law than my original plan.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois) pushed back against the ruling.

“With this latest decision, the court — stacked with some of the most elite college degrees on earth — told millions of low- and middle-income people that higher education should return to being predominantly the province of the wealthiest Americans,” Pritzker said in a statement.

The pause on student loan repayments is scheduled to end in October, and interest rates kick back in before then in September. The Illinois Student Assistance Commission is now directing borrowers to the proper resources — both their website and the federal student loan website.