CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois could see a three to four times increase in abortion requests following today’s Supreme Court decision. That’s according to one expert. With abortions now being controlled at a state level, Illinois will be considered a sanctuary state for women in need of those services.

While the option for out-of-state care is there, for some women in underserved communities the ability to travel to obtain it is not.

Some states’ trigger laws have already gone into effect and women of those states are bearing the consequences.

Local healthcare director, Claudia Lennhoff, gives advice on next steps, “For the bigger picture, I would say elections matter and elections have consequences. Elections are coming up and people should really pay attention to candidate’s positions on reproductive health.”

Women in need of services can visit Abortionfinder.org to find their nearest provider.

Continue to stay up to date with us on the details of the Supreme Court’s decision and effects that it may have on the state.