Support for firefighters

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)— The Champaign Fire Department provides support during difficult times. Now more people are getting comfortable participating in these peer support teams than when they first started.

The Ruderman Foundation did a study between 2015 and 2017. It showed firefighters were more likely to die from suicide than in the line of duty. Departments across the nation are doing their part to provide more support. The Champaign Fire Department offers a peer support team. It is through the International Association of Firefighters. Firefighters can reach out to other trained firefighters for mental support.

The Champaign Fire Department currently has 13 trained team members and about 100 others who can reach out anytime of day when they need help. The peer support teams first started in 2014.